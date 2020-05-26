ABQ Business First: Restaurant restrictions and Raytheon closing

"And we definitely have talked to some restaurant owners who are frustrated that they just don't know a definitive date that they can reopen,” she said.

Sams told KOB 4 that some restaurants need to prepare, but can’t until they know for sure they’ll reopen.

“The reason that some of those folks say that's frustrating is because it's tough to plan for,” said Sams.

“You need to order inventory. If your dining room has been closed for a couple of months, you'll need to order new supplies of food. You might need to rehire or bring back workers you've laid off or furloughed,” she added.

One business that won’t be reopening in Albuquerque is Raytheon. Last week, the plant announced plans to close their doors permanently.

Sams said it’s unclear if coronavirus was the reason, but it definitely played a factor.