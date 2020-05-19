ABQ Business First: Restaurants wait their turn to reopen for dine-in service

“We’re actually having more and more businesses tell us that one of the biggest factors in when they’ll be able to reopen is literally can they get enough hand sanitizers, Lysol and other disinfectant supplies for their business,” Sams said.

One group that continues to struggle is the restaurant industry.

According to the state’s restaurant association, more than 200 businesses had to close their doors permanently because of coronavirus.

“So there is definitely a lot going on with restaurants,” said Sams.

“The state had initially set a goal of having restaurants reopen 50 percent of their dining rooms for dine-in [by] May 15. That did not happen. The new date the state has put out there is June 1. dependent on whether New Mexico can continue to slow the spread of the virus,' she added.

Lujan Grisham said the current restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month at which time she’ll see if the state has shown enough improvement when it comes to controlling the pandemic.

Moving forward, Sams said businesses will be taking new steps to keep its employees safe.

“Everything from closing break rooms to more frequently sanitizing everything to having people wear masks in the office—of course that’s a new change.”

