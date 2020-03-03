ABQ Business First: Revel grand opening, 2020 James Beard awards | KOB 4
ABQ Business First: Revel grand opening, 2020 James Beard awards

Justine Lopez
Created: March 03, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Steve Soliz and Tessa Mentus to talk about the grand opening of Revel Entertainment and five local New Mexico chefs who were selected as semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard awards.

Revel open for business

A new entertainment venue located near I-25 and Montaño opened for business Monday. The 55,000-square-foot space offers three bars and several Albuquerque-based food vendors.

Revel owner Daniel Chavez said he is expecting the second phase of the business—a 22,000-square-foot concert venue—to open in June.

Revel is expecting to employ 50 full-time employees and 200 part-time employees after the second phase opens this summer.

To learn more about Revel Entertainment, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

Five New Mexico chefs named as semifinalists for 2020 James Beard awards

Five New Mexico chefs have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards. The awards are considered one of the most prestigious honors for chefs around the country.

The semifinalists include Johnny Ortiz of The Shed in La Madera, Johnny Ortiz of Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Fernando Olea of Santa Fe’s Sazon, and Josie and Teako Nunn of Sparky’s Burgers, Barbeque & Espresso in Hatch.

To learn more of about the local semifinalists, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.


