ABQ Business First: Revel grand opening, 2020 James Beard awards

Revel is expecting to employ 50 full-time employees and 200 part-time employees after the second phase opens this summer.

Five New Mexico chefs named as semifinalists for 2020 James Beard awards

Five New Mexico chefs have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards. The awards are considered one of the most prestigious honors for chefs around the country.

The semifinalists include Johnny Ortiz of The Shed in La Madera, Johnny Ortiz of Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Fernando Olea of Santa Fe’s Sazon, and Josie and Teako Nunn of Sparky’s Burgers, Barbeque & Espresso in Hatch.

