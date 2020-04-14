ABQ Business First: Small businesses wait for wait on relief loans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers said help is on the way for business owners after the president signed the CARES Act, which earmarked $350 billion for small businesses impact by COVID-19, however Albuquerque businesses have still yet to see the money.

"We have yet to find anyone that has successfully applied for those loans. We're talking to a lot of businesses owners that have applied and haven't heard back yet or are applying but definitely there is a huge demand for that loan money throughout the country from businesses that are in a lot of need for it,” said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief at Albuquerque Business First. “And the predictions are starting to mount that that money could run out very quickly."