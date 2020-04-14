ABQ Business First: Small businesses wait for wait on relief loans

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers said help is on the way for business owners after the president signed the CARES Act, which earmarked $350 billion for small businesses impact by COVID-19, however Albuquerque businesses have still yet to see the money.
"We have yet to find anyone that has successfully applied for those loans. We're talking to a lot of businesses owners that have applied and haven't heard back yet or are applying but definitely there is a huge demand for that loan money throughout the country from businesses that are in a lot of need for it,” said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief at Albuquerque Business First. “And the predictions are starting to mount that that money could run out very quickly."
Sams said government construction projects have continued, but private construction projects have taken a beat seat. Weil Construction, an Albuquerque-based business, is working with the Army Corp of Engineers to rebuild the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson in case there’s a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Sams said the number of people filing for unemployment continues to rise.
One example, Meow Wolf, had to layoff nearly 200 employees and furlough more than 50.
“And they said that's because of the big impact of COVID-19 on their business. Their House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe has been closed for weeks now, so that means no revenue coming in from there. They did say the cuts would take place, both in Santa Fe and in other cities where they're developing exhibits. They also say those plans are still moving forward for now,” Sams said.
Sams said businesses she’s spoken with don’t know if they’ll be able to rehire their employees after the pandemics because they don’t know how soon business will return to normal—only time will tell.
