ABQ Business First: State tourism industry on long road to recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like most industries, tourism in New Mexico has taken some pretty big hits due to COVID-19.

“One area that has been very impacted is tourism, with travel restrictions and hotel occupancy restrictions, with some destinations being shut down or not able to accept that many visitors—that is definitely one area we've seen having a lot of challenges during the pandemic,” said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First.