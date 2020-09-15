ABQ Business First: State tourism industry on long road to recovery

Hawker Vanguard
September 15, 2020
September 15, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like most industries, tourism in New Mexico has taken some pretty big hits due to COVID-19.
“One area that has been very impacted is tourism, with travel restrictions and hotel occupancy restrictions, with some destinations being shut down or not able to accept that many visitors—that is definitely one area we've seen having a lot of challenges during the pandemic,” said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First.
Sams said as the pandemic dragged on, the chances of workers getting their jobs back became more unlikely.
“Even within just a few weeks of the state shut down orders we saw some hotels do furloughs and some of those since have become long term layoffs,” she said. “Some hotels have notified the state that most likely most of those temporary furloughs will become permanent because of the amount of time people have been shut down.”
The governor recently relaxed quarantine restrictions for out-of-state travelers from certain states, but Sams said it might still be a tough sell for tourists.
“I do think it will have some effect that you'll probably see a little bit more travel and movement as you see some of those restrictions relaxed. The aspect of tourism that isn’t quite controlled for in that interaction between the state loosening those restrictions a little bit, you are still seeing lots of people out there who are just frightened to travel,” Sams said.
