ABQ Business First: Topgolf opens in Albuquerque

“Topgolf is really fun. It's great for the community,” said one visitor.

People are required to make a reservation ahead of their visit, which could be tough under the current pandemic capacity restrictions.

Oddly enough, Sams pointed to the pandemic as one reason whys expects Topgolf to do well.

“There's so much hunger for those entertainment options. Andespecially now during the pandemic when people have been cooped up for a long time” Sams said.

“I think you are seeing big national names take notice of Albuquerque [and] say there's a demand here for what we provide,” she added.