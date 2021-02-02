ABQ Business First: Topgolf opens in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Topgolf in Albuquerque held a soft opening this week with plans to hold its grand opening Friday. The long-awaited golf complex is the first of its kind in New Mexico.
Many people are wondering if Topgolf will be a success in the Duke City. According to Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First, that answer is yes.
“It is very likely that they will see, they will be pretty profitable here. We see that the demand for Topgolf specifically seems to be strong,” Sams said.
Some peope who visited Topgolf’s soft opening had positive reviews about the experience.
“Topgolf is really fun. It's great for the community,” said one visitor.
People are required to make a reservation ahead of their visit, which could be tough under the current pandemic capacity restrictions.
Oddly enough, Sams pointed to the pandemic as one reason whys expects Topgolf to do well.
“There's so much hunger for those entertainment options. Andespecially now during the pandemic when people have been cooped up for a long time” Sams said.
“I think you are seeing big national names take notice of Albuquerque [and] say there's a demand here for what we provide,” she added.
