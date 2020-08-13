ABQ chiropractor offers tips to avoid bad posture when working from home

Casey Torres
Updated: August 13, 2020 09:36 AM
Created: August 13, 2020 09:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As kids start a school year online, a local chiropractor brings up the importance of simple stretching to alleviate any potential aches and pains from sitting for long hours.
“Bad posture, after a while, is going to cause a lot of strain on the spine and even compress the spine,” said Dr. Dominic Gutierrez with the New Mexico Chiropractic Center over a Zoom interview.
He said the more pressure put on the spine, the more problems it could cause for the central nervous system. However, sitting down with good posture can help prevent any issues. Dr. Gutierrez said kids should try to check on their posture every 15 to 30 minutes and readjust. Placing the computer monitor at eye level can help prevent the neck tilting down.
To watch easy stretches for the back, neck and wrists — click on the video above.
Dr. Gutierrez does not recommend a child with vertigo to stretch their neck back.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company