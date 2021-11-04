ABQ City Council approves Amazon air cargo facility agreement

"This is just one of the major companies choosing Albuquerque as a premier location. They recognize that our efforts to support local businesses and our quality of life make this the place to be. There are thousands of good jobs headed to our city, more than over the past decade combined," Mayor Tim Keller said. “By creating an intermodal transportation hub at the Sunport, we can strengthen and boost our local economy.”

The city recently secured a $6.5 million grant from the FAA to expand the Sunport's cargo apron.