ABQ City Council considers resolution to prohibit APD from receiving military surplus gear

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 17, 2020 05:08 PM
Created: August 17, 2020 04:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council may ban the Albuquerque Police Department from applying for military surplus gear.
The Keller administration does not apply for military gear for the police department, but some city councils want to make sure another mayor couldn't overturn that policy.
"We're grateful for this mayor and this police chief who support this. But, we're worried about the next time," said Albuquerque City Council President Pat Davis. "When we have a different mayor, a different city council - the context is different."
Davis and City Councilor Lan Sena are sponsoring the resolution that would prohibit the police department from applying for surplus military gear.
"Look, I can tell you when you're in public office trying to decide how to spend dollars, free, is a really good word and it's really easy to accept some of this," Keller said.
Davis claims the resolution is on par with what the community wants from their police department. He contends the emphasis should be on deescalation.
"The more we escalate those issues by bringing militarized tools to civilian work, only encourages others to do the same," Davis said.
More than 60 faith organizers in Albuquerque announced Monday why they support the resolution.
"Albuquerque, and the larger New Mexico community, face increasingly public and hostile acts of white supremacy," said Joan Brown of New Mexico Interfaith Power and Light.
"People, like these militias who formally, a decade ago, would have been afraid to march across Civic Plaza armed for their presentation and what that says about them and our community are somehow emboldened for this," Davis claimed.
Prior to the Keller administration, APD received military aiming sights to put on firearms. In 2014, the department also received at $700,00 mine-resistant vehicle.
