ABQ City Council expected to vote on speed vans, upgrades to 118th Street

Updated: October 04, 2021 12:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote on speed vans and upgrades to 118th Street during its Monday meeting.
If the speed van vote passes, vans will be placed around Albuquerque and take pictures of vehicles breaking the speed limit. A police officer would then determine if the driver should receive a $100 fine after reviewing the pictures.
The city council addressed a vote on the controversial idea during the September 20th meeting but it was deferred to the October 4 meeting. The idea was proposed as a way to free up other officers who could be assigned to tackle other issues.
The ABQ City Council is also expected to vote on plans to upgrade 118th Street into being a new main road for southwest Albuquerque, similar to Eubank Boulevard or San Mateo Boulevard. The plan would call for the city to fund upgrades and for NMDOT to build a new interchange on I-40.
