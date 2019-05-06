ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal | KOB 4
Advertisement

ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal

Marian Camacho
May 06, 2019 06:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Monday, Albuquerque city councilors will consider a proposal for a $250,000 emergency fund for the city to assist migrants. 

Advertisement

The resolution is sponsored by City Councilor Pat Davis.

It proposes funding a full-time Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs position for an asylum services coordinator. It would also provide money for contracts with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other groups to provide things like food, shelter, and medical care for migrants.

"This is a short-term solution to help folks who are in crisis and heading to Albuquerque," said Davis. 

Monday's City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. KOB will have a crew there as councilors consider the resolution and will provide updates on air and online as new details come in.

For more on the legislation, click here

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 06, 2019 06:00 AM
Created: May 06, 2019 05:46 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
Advertisement




ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
7 more New Mexico counties suing opioid makers, distributors
7 more New Mexico counties suing opioid makers, distributors
The Latest: Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry