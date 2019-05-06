ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
Marian Camacho
May 06, 2019 06:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Monday, Albuquerque city councilors will consider a proposal for a $250,000 emergency fund for the city to assist migrants.
The resolution is sponsored by City Councilor Pat Davis.
It proposes funding a full-time Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs position for an asylum services coordinator. It would also provide money for contracts with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other groups to provide things like food, shelter, and medical care for migrants.
"This is a short-term solution to help folks who are in crisis and heading to Albuquerque," said Davis.
Monday's City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. KOB will have a crew there as councilors consider the resolution and will provide updates on air and online as new details come in.
