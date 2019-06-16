ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
Ryan Laughlin
June 16, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council will vote Monday on whether to approve an incentive package for NBCUniversal to build a studio in the city.
If approved, the City of Albuquerque would chip in $3 million, which is in addition to the $7.7 million from the state.
In exchange, NBCUniversal will commit to doing business in Albuquerque for the next 10 years.
"We believe this is going to be a tremendous asset to our community," said city councilor Ken Sanchez.
Councilor Sanchez believe the incentive is beneficial for Albuquerque because the company plans on creating at least 300 jobs. The average employee is expected to make about $60,000 a year.
"I think that should be a slam dunk," Sanchez said. " I would hope that the council does support this."



