ABQ City Council: Two incumbents defeated, two races headed for a runoff

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 03, 2021 12:23 PM
Created: November 03, 2021 12:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two incumbents were defeated during the Nov. 2 Albuquerque City Council elections that featured two races likely to go to a runoff.
District 1 incumbent Thanh-Lan Thi Sena was defeated by Louie Sanchez, 55%-to-45%. District 5 incumbent Cynthia Borrego was defeated by Dan Lewis, 52%-to-40%, while Philip Ray Ramirez received 8% of the votes.
In District 7, none of the six candidates reached the 50% mark – neither did any of the three District 9 candidates.
Brittany Costello will have more on the City Council elections tonight at 5.
