ABQ City Council: Two incumbents defeated, two races headed for a runoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two incumbents were defeated during the Nov. 2 Albuquerque City Council elections that featured two races likely to go to a runoff.

District 1 incumbent Thanh-Lan Thi Sena was defeated by Louie Sanchez, 55%-to-45%. District 5 incumbent Cynthia Borrego was defeated by Dan Lewis, 52%-to-40%, while Philip Ray Ramirez received 8% of the votes.