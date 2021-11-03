ABQ City Council: Two incumbents defeated, two races headed for a runoff | KOB 4
ABQ City Council: Two incumbents defeated, two races headed for a runoff

ABQ City Council: Two incumbents defeated, two races headed for a runoff

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 03, 2021 12:23 PM
Created: November 03, 2021 12:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two incumbents were defeated during the Nov. 2 Albuquerque City Council elections that featured two races likely to go to a runoff.

District 1 incumbent Thanh-Lan Thi Sena was defeated by Louie Sanchez, 55%-to-45%. District 5 incumbent Cynthia Borrego was defeated by Dan Lewis, 52%-to-40%, while Philip Ray Ramirez received 8% of the votes. 

In District 7, none of the six candidates reached the 50% mark – neither did any of the three District 9 candidates. 

Brittany Costello will have more on the City Council elections tonight at 5. 

Click here to monitor the election results.


