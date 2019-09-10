ABQ city councilman deems two 7-Elevens a nuisance

More than 1,000 calls have been made from the two 7-Elevens combined since 2018. The 7-Eleven on Central has made 41 calls related to shoplifting and 18 calls for assault. The Kathryn location has had one shooting and two stabbings.

“There’s something different about what’s happening with these stores and their other stores just a half mile away that don’t have these problems,” Davis said.

Nuisance legislation is typically an action taken against vacant or abandoned buildings. Davis said both 7-Elevens have been responsive and are committed to working with the city to address the problem.

"It looks like they need some help from the city. So this process formalizes that. It says that we're going to sit down with 7-Eleven, we're going to work with them on a plan and we're going to hold them accountable to it,” Davis said.