ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation

Ryan Laughlin
September 18, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city councilors introduced new gun control legislation Wednesday.

City Councilor Pat Davis introduced an amendment to the existing school threats ordinance which prohibits threats of mass violence at schools. The proposed amendment expands the bill to include all threats of mass violence against any public or private entity in Albuquerque.

Davis also introduced a new ordinance requiring firearm owners to lock up and secure firearms left unattended. 

“The numbers tell a horrifying story. Almost 1,000 guns were stolen from cars in one year in our city and shootings involving children often begin when they access a gun left unsecured by an adult,” Davis said. “We aren’t saying you cannot have a gun; but we are saying that if you choose to own a gun, your responsibility doesn’t end when you lay it down and walk away.”

Another ordinance filed Wednesday would prohibit firearms in city meetings and city facilities. It was proposed by Davis, alongside city councilors Isaac Benton and Diane Gibson.  

The bills are expected to be assigned to committees for hearings later this year. 

Ryan Laughlin


September 18, 2019 05:22 PM
September 18, 2019 11:52 AM

