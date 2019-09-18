ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation

“The numbers tell a horrifying story. Almost 1,000 guns were stolen from cars in one year in our city and shootings involving children often begin when they access a gun left unsecured by an adult,” Davis said. “We aren’t saying you cannot have a gun; but we are saying that if you choose to own a gun, your responsibility doesn’t end when you lay it down and walk away.”

Another ordinance filed Wednesday would prohibit firearms in city meetings and city facilities. It was proposed by Davis, alongside city councilors Isaac Benton and Diane Gibson.

The bills are expected to be assigned to committees for hearings later this year.