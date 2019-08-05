ABQ city councilor introduces resolution calling for 'red flag' gun law | KOB 4
ABQ city councilor introduces resolution calling for 'red flag' gun law

Kassi Nelson
August 05, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two words Albuquerque city councilor Isaac Benton says he has heard all weekend... "do something." 

"El Paso is a sister city to us, if not officially, then certainly in spirit," Benton said. "People are fearful and very concerned a similar thing could happen." 

So now he is introducing a resolution to the Albuquerque City Council that encourages New Mexico lawmakers to pass a bill that failed last legislative session. 

It's known as the "red flag" law, or the "extreme risk" law. 

"It allows through a state district court for a judge to order a temporary removal of a weapon from a person," Benton said.

He said it's a preventative measure that gives family members or law enforcement a chance to intervene – if they believe someone may carry out a mass shooting. 

Benton said the city can't enact local gun ordinances, so that's why he's looking to state lawmakers. He hopes the other councilors will stand behind him. 

"The more the better, and the stronger the voice," Benton said. "This is a way of our city weighing in." 

The city council will vote on the resolution in a few weeks. 

Benton said he's interested in more gun legislation in the future. 

Kassi Nelson


Updated: August 05, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: August 05, 2019 03:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

