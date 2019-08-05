ABQ city councilor introduces resolution calling for 'red flag' gun law

It's known as the "red flag" law, or the "extreme risk" law.

"It allows through a state district court for a judge to order a temporary removal of a weapon from a person," Benton said.

He said it's a preventative measure that gives family members or law enforcement a chance to intervene – if they believe someone may carry out a mass shooting.

Benton said the city can't enact local gun ordinances, so that's why he's looking to state lawmakers. He hopes the other councilors will stand behind him.

"The more the better, and the stronger the voice," Benton said. "This is a way of our city weighing in."

The city council will vote on the resolution in a few weeks.

Benton said he's interested in more gun legislation in the future.