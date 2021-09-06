ABQ City Hall's Plaza Cafe undergoes long-awaited renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After nearly a decade, the Plaza Cafe at City Hall finally underwent a serious makeover.



"We did major renovations to the tune of about a million dollars,” Patrick Montoya, the Director of the Department of Municipal Development said. “Right at $950,000 or so, all brand new kitchen equipment, new counter tops, flooring, ceiling.”

The city is accepting applications from local vendors to run the facility for breakfast and lunch crowds. Shifts would run Monday through Friday from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.