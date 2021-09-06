ABQ City Hall's Plaza Cafe undergoes long-awaited renovations

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After nearly a decade, the Plaza Cafe at City Hall finally underwent a serious makeover.
"We did major renovations to the tune of about a million dollars,” Patrick Montoya, the Director of the Department of Municipal Development said. “Right at $950,000 or so, all brand new kitchen equipment, new counter tops, flooring, ceiling.”
The city is accepting applications from local vendors to run the facility for breakfast and lunch crowds. Shifts would run Monday through Friday from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to officials, the eatery is not just for city employees but also employees that work in surrounding buildings, as it is a hotspot for business. Montoya said the near million-dollar price tag for Plaza Café updates will not cost the public.
"We were able to do it out of an agreement that we had with the county, as well as out of our operating budget,” Montoya said.
Montoya also stated the city hopes the new facility will be up and running by early October. Vendors have until Sept. 27 to apply.
