ABQ city officials look to other cities' solutions to prevent ART bus crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— ART bus crashes have cost the city thousands of dollars in damages, but other cities facing the same problem with their public transit systems have tried and tested a new solution involving some red paint.
Officials from the Federal Highway Administration recently gave some cities the go-ahead to paint their bus lanes red.
"The results of multiple experiments showed that red-colored pavement reduced the unauthorized use of transit lanes by private vehicles,” said FHWA officials to The Washington Post.
Johnny Chandler, spokesman for the Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development, said the city is already working a few solutions of their own.
"We are going to add preventative measures, we are going to add infrastructure to make it better, to make sure that it doesn't happen again and to prevent people from crossing those ART lanes so that no one gets hurt,” he said.
Cities like New York, Chicago and San Diego have already painted their roads red.
Chandler said there was originally not enough money in the budget to paint the roads, but city officials would consider it now.
