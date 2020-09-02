ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation

Casey Torres
Updated: September 02, 2020 01:45 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 12:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marvel Comics is releasing "Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1" in November for Native American History Month. To offer better representation of the Native community, the book is put together by Indigenous talent.
The owner of Red Planet Books and Comics in southwest Albuquerque, Lee Francis, helped bring together some of the talent to showcase their work. Red Planet is the only Native American comic shop in the world.
Francis said the superheroes caught his attention as a kid, but it was the storytelling that kept him reading.
"That aligns with the traditional stories that I grew up on, you know, grew up with as well, from Laguna Pueblo where my family is from,” he said.
As he read more, he noticed some things were off.
"A little bit more I started to realize like, 'Hey, there's really nobody that looks like me or the people that are, look like my Northern, you know, brothers and sisters with headdresses, and horses and sort of this warrior statue.' I was like, 'my people were farmers and planters,’" he said.
That’s why he is excited for the Marvel book to be released. It’s been a long time coming for Native creatives to write the storylines.
"Because up to this point they haven't been. There have been some consultants. There's been some folks that have been a part of it, but the writing and the creative team has not been Native-centric, Indigenous–centric,” he said.
However, he hopes this is only the start of change.
"We not only need the creatives, 'cause they're the ones that get the product out there," he said. "We need the folks, editors, the executives that are going to allow these decisions to continue to be made on our terms."
Francis said the success of this book can decide the future for Indigenous representation, so he hopes people support the change.
The book can be bought here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company