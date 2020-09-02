ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation

That’s why he is excited for the Marvel book to be released. It’s been a long time coming for Native creatives to write the storylines.



"Because up to this point they haven't been. There have been some consultants. There's been some folks that have been a part of it, but the writing and the creative team has not been Native-centric, Indigenous–centric,” he said.

However, he hopes this is only the start of change.



"We not only need the creatives, 'cause they're the ones that get the product out there," he said. "We need the folks, editors, the executives that are going to allow these decisions to continue to be made on our terms."

Francis said the success of this book can decide the future for Indigenous representation, so he hopes people support the change.

The book can be bought here.

