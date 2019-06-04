ABQ community rallies behind boy whose sinus infection spread to brain

Wilson had a sinus infection that spread down the middle of his brain.

The doctors recommended surgery.

“They said that if we waited, kept waiting, I probably wouldn’t be able to be here today with you," Marcus said.

Three surgeries later, Marcus woke up with one side of his skull removed.

He was in the hospital for several weeks before finally being allowed to return home.

“Seeing my little brother is at home worrying about me, I always wanted to see them even though I was sick and had to go through all this medicine,” he said. “I still wanted to see them because without them, I don’t know what I would be."

While Wilson was in the hospital, the medical bills piled up.

His club, New Mexico Heat, and the basketball community wanted to help.

With the help of Del Norte and West Mesa high schools, they put on basketball tournament fundraiser to help the Wilson family.

“We were inside the hospital fighting for Marcus‘ life together and there was thousands of people outside of those hospital doors who are coming together to do things like this put on a basketball tournament,” Ashley said.

Wilson has to wear a protective helmet and receive daily intravenous treatments.

In several months, a titanium plate will replace one side of his skull

Until then, he's enjoying time with family and friends.

“It feels great to have that opportunity to have the community behind you,” Marcus said.

The Wilson family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses. Click here to donate.