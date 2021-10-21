ABQ Crime Stoppers increases reward for information on homicides | KOB 4
ABQ Crime Stoppers increases reward for information on homicides

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 21, 2021 02:40 PM
Created: October 21, 2021 02:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for information regarding homicides in the metro.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,500, an increase from the previous reward of up to $1,000. 

According to APD, the increased reward is designed to generate tips or leads for law enforcement that could help solve homicide cases.

Crime Stoppers will only pay out rewards for tips they directly receive. Any tip given to another source will not be eligible for the reward. 

Rewards will also not be given out to anyone who has a legal responsibility to assist in arresting suspects and fugitives.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or P3Tips.com.


