ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
Joy Wang
August 16, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a concert venue with restaurants, sports and a dueling piano bar.
Daniel Chavez, an entrepreneur in Albuquerque, is about to open a new dining and live entertainment concept called Revel.
"The concept is a one-stop shop," Chavez said. "You get bars, restaurants, coffee shop, cookie shop, along with a concert venue all in one stop."
The entertainment center will feature restaurants next to an entertainment venue that will seat 3,200 people. Revel is taking over the former Sports Authority store near I-25 and Montano.
"I think with the right opportunities Albuquerque can be the next Austin or the next Nashville," Chavez said. "We can just cultivate and build our music scene just a little bit and I think this is all part of that."
Revel is focused on staying local – local contractors are hired to build local businesses to highlight local talent.
"I absolutely live my life in revel," Chavez said.
Revel is set to open in November. It will bring about 50 full-time jobs and 200 part-time jobs to Albuquerque.
