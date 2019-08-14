ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot

Sharaia Aragon and her boyfriend Thomas Maes didn't have a choice. They peeled into the AFR Station 9 parking lot with their new minivan.

It was early – early enough the Station 9 crew was still sleeping.

"Doorbell ringing, door knocking, he knocked on my window, a lot of people a lot of commotion," said Lt. Juan Carrillo with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

"I'm usually a shy, quiet guy but when something like that's going on, you are doing whatever it takes," said Maes. "I felt like I was going to break the door down, yelling and screaming hitting the door."

"They finally opened the door, they were all in their underwear, it was funny," Aragon said.

Station 9 firefighters weren't in their underwear Wednesday, as they were honored and awarded for jumping into action.

The team said that three minutes after the initial knock, they delivered a 6-pound baby girl named Gracelyn.

"Without them, she probably wouldn't be here today because she needed help because it was so fast," Aragon said. "She was born into the fire family, and she will always be a part of it."