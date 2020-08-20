ABQ gym owners share at-home workouts for remote-learning students

The children take the bag during their break and either jump rope, play catch or stretch. She also has her children sit on a balance ball instead of a chair to keep them more comfortable and moving.

However, these exercises are not only to keep kids busy.

"Not only is it good for their bodies and to get a mental break, but actually, it will develop stronger focus and academics while online,” said Rice.

Rice has a playlist of workout videos and gymnastic skills parents can try with their kids for free on YouTube.

SAGA Gymnastics is also offering in-person lessons with their Gym Buddies program. Rice said they can reserve a time slot for a child and their parent — or someone who has been with them during the pandemic – to limit the risk of infection.

The Little Gym of Albuquerque is also offering online lessons.