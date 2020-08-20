ABQ gym owners share at-home workouts for remote-learning students

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two gym owners understand the struggles of online learning that parents are going through.
Deidra Gallegos, the owner of The Little Gym of Albuquerque, and Erin Rice, the owner of SAGA Gymnastics, have a few at-home workouts to help children burn some extra energy.
"We have found ourselves to do a few things to just keep them moving and going just because they're not used to sitting constantly and sitting in front of a screen,” said Gallegos, who is a mother of two.
She said parents can use a go-bag filled with items like a jump rope, stretching rope, bean bags, and a ball.
The children take the bag during their break and either jump rope, play catch or stretch. She also has her children sit on a balance ball instead of a chair to keep them more comfortable and moving.
However, these exercises are not only to keep kids busy.
"Not only is it good for their bodies and to get a mental break, but actually, it will develop stronger focus and academics while online,” said Rice.
Rice has a playlist of workout videos and gymnastic skills parents can try with their kids for free on YouTube.
SAGA Gymnastics is also offering in-person lessons with their Gym Buddies program. Rice said they can reserve a time slot for a child and their parent — or someone who has been with them during the pandemic – to limit the risk of infection.
The Little Gym of Albuquerque is also offering online lessons.
