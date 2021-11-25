ABQ International Sunport sees 10,000 travelers go through for Thanksgiving

Of course, plans are already set for the day.

"Eating a lot of turkey, watching a lot of football," Vaca said.

For others, it's not all about the turkey.

"It's great Albuquerque is known for its green chile because Phoenix doesn't have that so I'm happy to be home," Jeremy Kapsner said.

As for the flights themselves, these passengers tell us there was not one empty seat on their plane. A Sunport spokesperson says they are anticipating about 10,000 travelers coming in and out of the Sunport just for Thanksgiving.

While these numbers are high, it's less than what some officials say came through in 2019, when there were about 17,000 passengers for Thanksgiving. This year, they anticipate around 13,000 passengers.