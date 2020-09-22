Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic

Casey Torres
Updated: September 22, 2020 11:18 AM
Created: September 22, 2020 09:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Because of the pandemic, many engaged couples had to decide whether to cancel plans in place, postpone or elope.
When asked how this year has been in the wedding industry, Shauna Pointer, the owner of Wedding Collective New Mexico said it's been an emotional roller coaster.
Many of the wedding woes come from deciding what to do.
Andrea Sager, a lawyer, offered some legal advice to tackle the conundrum.
“It will vary from contract to contract," Sager said. "But that contract is very important to pay attention to because that could mean the party won’t lose out on their money or the venue won’t lose out on their money. They just have to reschedule."
Sager said the best option is to reschedule instead of canceling. If you don’t have the clause, you could face legal actions if you flat out cancel. If you come with a plan, they could be more willing to make things work.
If you are trying to reschedule, Sager offers a free template to look over.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company