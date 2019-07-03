ABQ officials announce changes to Freedom Fourth celebration

All of that led to a delay that left many frustrated and confused, however, they say things this year will be different.

Every year, Ortiz has had to work with a different coordinator from the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the city's Cultural Services Department, and APD have on point person to tackle major events.

"That cleans up communication, coordination," said Lt. Sean Wallace with APD. "Training and experience all come into that one piece."

Organizers have also worked on clearing up communication with the public. Last year, there were only announcements on stage.

"Really working with social media, cause a lot of people – maybe you can't hear the stage or you're not that close," Ortiz said.

They have also built graphics to display at the event in case of an emergency or a delay.

"You will be able to see the large screen and keep up to date that way," Ortiz said.

APD is also stepping up security with uniformed and undercover officers from multiple agencies.

The event starts July 4 at 3 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Make sure to follow the city's social media posts for the latest.