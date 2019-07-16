ABQ Parks and Rec hosts child and infant CPR seminars

“No parent wants to imagine needing to perform CPR or their child choking,” stated Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager. “These seminars will provide parents and other caregivers with the necessary skills and know-how to respond in an emergency.”

The seminars will be held at the Wells Park Spray Pad today from noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is limited to just 20 people per seminar and is on a first-come first-served basis.

Click here to register.