ABQ Parks and Rec hosts child and infant CPR seminars

Marian Camacho
July 16, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is hosting two child and infant CPR seminars this week. The first is today.

The goal is to teach critical life-saving skills for children and infants.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 7,000 children suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year.

“No parent wants to imagine needing to perform CPR or their child choking,” stated Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager. “These seminars will provide parents and other caregivers with the necessary skills and know-how to respond in an emergency.”

The seminars will be held at the Wells Park Spray Pad today from noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is limited to just 20 people per seminar and is on a first-come first-served basis. 

Click here to register.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 16, 2019 06:10 AM
Created: July 16, 2019 06:07 AM

