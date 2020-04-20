ABQ powerlifter uses weights to fight genetic disease, struggles after gym closures

She has Ehler Danlos Syndrome. Essentially her ligaments are too stretchy to properly hold her together. After having her four children she was nearly crippled, which is why muscle building is essential for her.

“Your spine wants to compress with those discs, with muscle its pulling the spine up its keeping, its giving space for those discs, so it keeps me walking. Losing even just a little bit of muscle starts compression in my spine, so it's difficult,” she said.

She is losing muscle since she hasn’t been able to properly workout at the gym. One of her Facebook friends posted a similar story: "same with my daughter she had back surgery, now she’s been in a lot of pain due to the lack of exercise."

“We’re not there for vanity, they're there for health and it's huge,” she said. “A huge impact.”

Shes hoping there’s a way to meet in the middle: limit gym access to appointments, wipe down equipment, wear masks. She said there’s got to be some way to keep people from regressing.

“It's for some kind of physical or mental therapy and it super important, super important. Its not just ‘oh we’re missing our workouts,’ it's life changing for some of us, for some of them it's saved their lives,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about this problem and a spokesperson sent us this statement:

“We feel for everyone experiencing the many effects of this pandemic. I do know that physical therapists are doing telemedicine, instructing patients how to move remotely, which we strongly encourage and is an excellent asset during this time. If I get any other info I'll let you know.”