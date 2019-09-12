ABQ ranks among the best U.S. cities for work-life balance | KOB 4
ABQ ranks among the best U.S. cities for work-life balance

Christina Rodriguez
September 12, 2019 09:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. — Albuquerque ranks among the best U.S. cities when it comes to work-life balance, according to New York-based company Kisi

Cities were ranked using a 100-point scale. Only three cities achieved a score over 50 – San Diego, Portland, and San Francisco. Albuquerque narrowly missed the top ten. 

Rankings

  1. San Diego, CA (54.82)
  2. Portland, OR (51.52)
  3. San Francisco, CA (51.02)
  4. Minneapolis, MN (49.86)
  5. New York, NY (49.5)
  6. Sacramento, CA (47.44)
  7. Boston, MA (47.42)
  8. Omaha, NE (47.01)
  9. Colorado Springs, CO (45.94)
  10. Seattle, WA (45.66)
  11. Albuquerque, NM (44.32)
  12. Las Vegas, NV (43.74)
  13. Denver, CO (43.22)
  14. Virginia Beach, VA (43.15)
  15. Los Angeles, CA (41.56)

For more information, click here.

Christina Rodriguez


Created: September 12, 2019 09:21 AM

