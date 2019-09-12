ABQ ranks among the best U.S. cities for work-life balance
Christina Rodriguez
September 12, 2019 09:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. — Albuquerque ranks among the best U.S. cities when it comes to work-life balance, according to New York-based company Kisi.
Cities were ranked using a 100-point scale. Only three cities achieved a score over 50 – San Diego, Portland, and San Francisco. Albuquerque narrowly missed the top ten.
Rankings
- San Diego, CA (54.82)
- Portland, OR (51.52)
- San Francisco, CA (51.02)
- Minneapolis, MN (49.86)
- New York, NY (49.5)
- Sacramento, CA (47.44)
- Boston, MA (47.42)
- Omaha, NE (47.01)
- Colorado Springs, CO (45.94)
- Seattle, WA (45.66)
- Albuquerque, NM (44.32)
- Las Vegas, NV (43.74)
- Denver, CO (43.22)
- Virginia Beach, VA (43.15)
- Los Angeles, CA (41.56)
