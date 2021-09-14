ABQ Rep. Debbie Armstrong will not seek re-election

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 14, 2021 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Rep. Armstrong on Tuesday announced she will not seek re-election in 2022.
Armstrong, who represents Albuquerque's House District 17, was elected in 2014 and is currently serving her fourth term.
“It’s been an incredible honor serving the community and state that I love,” said Rep. Armstrong. “I feel it is time for me to focus on my family and other projects. I can’t thank enough my incredible constituents and supporters who have supported me and these important initiatives over the years, and who shared my vision of a state where every New Mexican can get access to the quality healthcare they deserve.”
As the House Health and Human Services Committee Chair, Armstrong played a role in the passage of several healthcare bills, including the End-of-Life Options Act and the Cannabis Regulation Act.
Armstrong's decision to not seek re-election will remove the Citizens Redistricting Committee and the New Mexico Legislature from any consideration of her residence as an incumbent when determining updated district lines.
