ABQ Rep. Debbie Armstrong will not seek re-election

“It’s been an incredible honor serving the community and state that I love,” said Rep. Armstrong. “I feel it is time for me to focus on my family and other projects. I can’t thank enough my incredible constituents and supporters who have supported me and these important initiatives over the years, and who shared my vision of a state where every New Mexican can get access to the quality healthcare they deserve.”

As the House Health and Human Services Committee Chair, Armstrong played a role in the passage of several healthcare bills, including the End-of-Life Options Act and the Cannabis Regulation Act.