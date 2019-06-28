ABQ restaurant raising money for employee diagnosed with cancer | KOB 4
ABQ restaurant raising money for employee diagnosed with cancer

Marian Camacho
June 28, 2019 06:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- Lollie's New Mexican Foods on Isleta Blvd. is raising money for an employee who was diagnosed with cancer two months ago.

The owner of the restaurant, Lollie Padilla, started raising money in the beginning of June for an employee named Judy. Judy is a 33-year-old mother of two.

"She was always on time, never late, never complaining. She would do her work, and is just a wonderful person," said Padilla.

Judy has been in and out of the hospital. Just this week she was in the ICU. So far Padilla has raised $1,400 but hopes to reach $1,600 by the end of June and give the money to Judy for any expenses.

Customers can donate anything, not just money. Padilla has no doubt the community will continue to support Judy.

"I hope that she gets better. (I hope) That we can get enough money together to get her the treatment that she needs, because she really needs it," said a customer, Desiree Gallardo. "She's a young mom and has her whole life ahead of her still."

Just like Padilla, loyal customers are looking forward to seeing Judy working at the restaurant again.

"I still have her name. I still have her on the schedule, and I still have everything. I will not take her name off," said Padilla.

Anyone who would like to make a donation by Sunday, can stop by the restaurant during their business hours.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 28, 2019 06:54 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

