ABQ RIDE fares to be waived for Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – ABQ RIDE will be continuing its Election Day tradition this year.
Bus fares will be waived on Election Day, meaning passengers can ride the fixed-route buses and Sun Vans for free Nov. 2. The free fares run from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Albuquerque joins Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Louisville, San Antonio, Columbus and Richmond as major cities with free Election Day fares.
For more information, contact RIDE at 505-243-RIDE (7433).
