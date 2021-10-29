ABQ RIDE fares to be waived for Election Day | KOB 4
ABQ RIDE fares to be waived for Election Day

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 29, 2021 02:34 PM
Created: October 29, 2021 02:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – ABQ RIDE will be continuing its Election Day tradition this year.

Bus fares will be waived on Election Day, meaning passengers can ride the fixed-route buses and Sun Vans for free Nov. 2. The free fares run from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Albuquerque joins Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Louisville, San Antonio, Columbus and Richmond as major cities with free Election Day fares.

For more information, contact RIDE at 505-243-RIDE (7433). 


