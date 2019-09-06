ABQ Senior Softball League looking for more players

"They call me ‘Fast Eddy’ because I still run like a deer at 80,” he said.

He and dozens of other seniors make up 12 teams. Since their season took off in mid-April, they’ve been playing every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Barelas Railroad Park.

Thursday was their 39th and final game of the season, so they want to get the word out about next year.

"It's just a family, and it's a very large family. Not just your team, but all the teams here... we all come together and have a good time,” said Jeff Dunn, player with the Burque Raptors.

"The care, the nurture, the love, the authenticity, the respect that's out here in these fields is incredible,” said Lolita Martinez, coach for the Burque Raptors, whose team also works to help the homeless.

Don’t let the players’ ages fool you, the games are still very competitive.

They do take safety precautions and change a few rules to avoid injury. But all players say it’s fun and keeps them young, so they want women and men to join.

“I want to see new blood here because we could use new blood,” said Alexis.

If you want to sign up for next year’s season, call and leave a message for Steve Holliday at (505) 271-9271.