ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Megan Abundis
July 24, 2019 10:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A spot in southeast Albuquerque, just outside of Kirtland Air Force Base, has been dubbed a “rape site.”
According to the organization Street Safe New Mexico, several rapes have been reported along Moon Street SE and Southern Boulevard SE.
The spot is riddled with used condoms, pornography, underwear and trash.
“Women are familiar with that site, other women have been assaulted there,” said Kathleen Burke, associate director of Street Safe New Mexico. “It’s no secret, it’s a very dangerous spot.”
Burke advocated for more lighting, hoping to deter crime. The City of Albuquerque agreed.
The city paid $23,335.99 out of the Department of Municipal Development’s budget for two solar-powered light poles.
Police said they will add extra patrols, and Street Safe New Mexico plans on continuing to talk to clients to figure out if sexual assaults are still happening at the spot.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: July 24, 2019 10:07 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 08:57 PM
