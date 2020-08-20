ABQ teachers planning accordingly after learning virtual learning will continue through 1st semester

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 20, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Despite an option to reverse course and resume in-person learning at any point after Labor Day, APS officials want parents to plan on accommodating virtual learning through the first semester.
Teachers also have to make adjustments.
"It's a really hard decision and I respect everyone for trying to make the decision. I am a little disappointed I guess because I love having my kids around," said Kari Healy, who teachers special education at Carlos Rey Elementary School.
APS will make accommodations for children with special needs, which Healy believes is necessary because she said her students require even more attention, time and hands-on material.
"It's been very difficult. Its more about giving the correct supports to the families at home," she said. "I have been making actually hands-on manipulatives and things that go home every week. I go around the community in a little caravan and deliver everything that we need."
Healy is not alone. Teachers all over are working nonstop to try and make the new reality beneficial for students.
"I think our teachers are in, I don't know what to call it, they're in overdrive mode," said Regina Smith, a 6th grade math teacher at Jimmy Carter Middle School. "They're constantly working. I get home and I start working again."
Smith said, as a mother, she understands how tough all of this is for everyone.
"We're learning 100 things every day and I just can't imagine how it is for the parents and the students at home," she said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company