ABQ's first pop-up park set to open in the International District
Kai Porter
August 03, 2019 09:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Volunteers spent Saturday morning transforming a vacant dirt lot in Albuquerque's International District into the city's first pop-up park.
"It's our way of having people imagine more green space in a neighborhood that really needs it," said Valerie Martinez. She's part of Artful Life and helped to organize the project.
40 wooden containers will be filled with plants and painted with murals.
"We had about 6 community design sessions where the community came together and we said 'let's design a park,'" Martinez said. "We took all of those designs and came up with a final design, and we raised all the money over that time. Hundreds of community members have been involved in the process and here we are."
The pop-up park will be around for about a year. It's mobile, so it can be moved to a new location after that.
"We're really hoping this park activates the space and brings life to this neighborhood," Martinez said.
Sarah Hurteau with The Nature Conservancy – who also helped lead the project – says the park will provide some much needed shade to help the community stay cool.
"When the concrete and asphalt heats up during the day, it radiates that heat back out at night," Hurteau said. "This neighborhood is one of the hottest places in Albuquerque. So really what we're trying to do is prioritize where we do projects like this to help mitigate those climate issues."
The grand opening for the pop-up park will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
