Abuela Cooks: Churros

INGREDIENTS

2 cups water

2 1/2 tablespoons white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 quarts of oil for frying

1/2 cup white sugar (to taste)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pastry bag or Ziploc bag

RECIPE

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine water, 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar, salt and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Stir in flour until mixture forms a ball.



Heat oil for frying in deep-fryer or deep skillet to 375 degrees. Pipe strips of dough into hot oil using a pastry bag. Fry until golden; drain on paper towels.



Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Roll drained churros in cinnamon and sugar mixture.