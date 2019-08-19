Abuela Cooks: Churros
Casey Messer
August 19, 2019 10:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Abuela Cooks segment, StuffedLust Sopapilla Company is cooking up some churros.
KOB 4's Casey Messer learned how to make the sweet treat from Angelique Schwegler and Julia Cox.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups water
- 2 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 quarts of oil for frying
- 1/2 cup white sugar (to taste)
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 pastry bag or Ziploc bag
RECIPE
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine water, 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar, salt and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Stir in flour until mixture forms a ball.
Heat oil for frying in deep-fryer or deep skillet to 375 degrees. Pipe strips of dough into hot oil using a pastry bag. Fry until golden; drain on paper towels.
Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Roll drained churros in cinnamon and sugar mixture.
