Abuela Cooks: Empanadas
Casey Messer
August 26, 2019 06:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Abuela Cooks segment, StuffedLust Sopapilla Company is cooking up some empanadas.
KOB 4's Casey Messer learned how to the New Mexican classic: empanadas.
Watch the full video for more and find the recipe below.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups flour
- 1/2 cup lard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
RECIPE
Warm water until the dough forms about a cup. Work into a dough ball.
Roll out and fill with desired filling. Bake at 350 until golden brown.
