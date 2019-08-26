Abuela Cooks: Empanadas | KOB 4
Abuela Cooks: Empanadas

Casey Messer
August 26, 2019 06:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Abuela Cooks segment, StuffedLust Sopapilla Company is cooking up some empanadas. 

KOB 4's Casey Messer learned how to the New Mexican classic: empanadas. 

Watch the full video for more and find the recipe below. 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup lard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 

RECIPE

Warm water until the dough forms about a cup. Work into a dough ball. 

Roll out and fill with desired filling. Bake at 350 until golden brown. 

Casey Messer


August 26, 2019 06:23 AM
Created: August 26, 2019 06:18 AM

