Abuela Cooks: Green chile chicken enchilada casserole
Abuela Cooks: Green chile chicken enchilada casserole

KOB Web Staff
July 29, 2019 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Abuela Cooks it's all about a New Mexican staple: Green chile chicken enchilada casserole.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of shredded cheese (4 if making vegetarian)
  • 12-16 blanched corn tortillas (dipped in hot oil for several seconds until soft then removed and set aside to drain on paper towels)
  • 4 cups green chile sauce heated.
  • 2 cups of cooked shredded chicken or pork.

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350. 
  • Place one layer of prepared corn tortillas in bottom of casserole dish.
  • Top with chili sauce (about 1 cup).
  • Top with shredded meat and or cheese and then add another layer of corn tortillas.
  • Continue to layer until desired thickness.
  • Top with any remaining cheese.
  • Bake for 30-40 min. Broil last 3-5 min.
  • Top with Lettuce, chopped tomatoes and onions if desired.

