Abuela Cooks: Green chile chicken enchilada casserole
July 29, 2019 06:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Abuela Cooks it's all about a New Mexican staple: Green chile chicken enchilada casserole.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients
- 2 cups of shredded cheese (4 if making vegetarian)
- 12-16 blanched corn tortillas (dipped in hot oil for several seconds until soft then removed and set aside to drain on paper towels)
- 4 cups green chile sauce heated.
- 2 cups of cooked shredded chicken or pork.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Place one layer of prepared corn tortillas in bottom of casserole dish.
- Top with chili sauce (about 1 cup).
- Top with shredded meat and or cheese and then add another layer of corn tortillas.
- Continue to layer until desired thickness.
- Top with any remaining cheese.
- Bake for 30-40 min. Broil last 3-5 min.
- Top with Lettuce, chopped tomatoes and onions if desired.
