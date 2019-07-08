Abuela Cooks: Spanish Rice
KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 10:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - We're back in the StuffedLust Sopapilla truck with a new recipe to try out: spanish rice.
Watch the full video for more and see the recipe, instructions below.
Ingredients
- 2 cups long grain rice
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1 can stewed tomatoes
- chopped cilantro (optional)
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- dash cumin
- 1/2 green onions
Instructions
- Heat oil in large frying pan on medium heat.
- Add rice and cook until golden brown.
- Add 1 cup vegetable stock.
- When rice is brown, add water, tomatoes, salt, cumin, green onions, cilantro and garlic pepper to pan.
- Stir and cover pan.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 08, 2019 10:09 AM
Created: July 08, 2019 06:35 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved