Abuela Cooks: Spanish Rice | KOB 4
Abuela Cooks: Spanish Rice

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 10:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - We're back in the StuffedLust Sopapilla truck with a new recipe to try out: spanish rice.

Watch the full video for more and see the recipe, instructions below.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups long grain rice
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1 can stewed tomatoes
  • chopped cilantro (optional)
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup vegetable stock
  • dash cumin
  • 1/2 green onions

Instructions

  • Heat oil in large frying pan on medium heat.
  • Add rice and cook until golden brown.
  • Add 1 cup vegetable stock.
  • When rice is brown, add water, tomatoes, salt, cumin, green onions, cilantro and garlic pepper to pan.
  • Stir and cover pan.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 08, 2019 10:09 AM
Created: July 08, 2019 06:35 AM

