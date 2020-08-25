Abuse complaints decline sharply without school oversight | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Abuse complaints decline sharply without school oversight

Abuse complaints decline sharply without school oversight

The Associated Press
Updated: August 25, 2020 06:26 AM
Created: August 25, 2020 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A sharp decline in reports of child abuse and neglect in New Mexico at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic is prompting concerns that problems are going unnoticed while children stay home from school.

The accountability office of the Legislature said Monday that hotline reports of suspected child abuse and neglect declined by 42% in April and 33% in May compared with the prior year.

Advertisement

Across the U.S., about one-fifth of suspected child abuse complaints originate from school staff.

Analysts says it's too soon to conclude whether hardships of the pandemic are influencing rates of child abuse.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Advertisement


Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Abuse complaints decline sharply without school oversight
Abuse complaints decline sharply without school oversight
Fire officials hold virtual meeting to update community on Medio Fire
Fire officials hold virtual meeting to update community on Medio Fire
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man