Accent mark in official Santa Fe seal in wrong spot

Even Mayor Alan Webber, who is originally from St. Louis and moved to Santa Fe from the East Coast, knows the accent mark over the “s” is no bueno.

“It is always over a vowel; it is never over a consonant,” Webber said. “Yes, I learned that from my Spanish teacher.”

Webber erroneously called the misplaced accent mark over the “s” a tilde, which is actually that squiggly line that goes over words like “piñon” and “español.”

Santa Fe is one of the oldest continual settlements in the U.S. and has a long history with Hispanics.