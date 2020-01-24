Access road to top of extinct volcano reopens in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Access road to top of extinct volcano reopens in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: January 24, 2020 08:49 AM

CAPULIN, N.M.. (AP) — The only road to the top of an extinct volcano in northeastern New Mexico has reopened after being closed for five months.

Capulin Volcano National Monument officials reopened the road Thursday, ending a closure that began Aug. 9 due to a washout caused by heavy rain.

Advertisement

Monument officials cautioned drivers to obey restrictions in a 90-yard (82-meter) segment of the road that has only one lane.

The road is closed to RVs, buses, attached trailers or any other vehicles over 26 feet (7.9 meters) long while the road has the one-lane section.

The road may close again in the future for maintenance, officials said.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Fraternity suspended after student was shot during hazing incident
Fraternity suspended after student was shot during hazing incident
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
New brewery coming to downtown Albuquerque
New brewery coming to downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement


APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD involved in officer-involved shooting in SW Albuquerque
Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
Woman killed in NE Albuquerque
Fraternity suspended after student was shot during hazing incident
Fraternity suspended after student was shot during hazing incident
SB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Black Mesa Casino
SB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Black Mesa Casino
New Mexico may ratchet up tobacco oversight
New Mexico may ratchet up tobacco oversight