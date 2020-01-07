One person dead after accident involving semi

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 07, 2020 08:50 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 08:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- Officers responded to a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a semi Tuesday night.
The accident took place on Menaul near Princeton.
The driver of the vehicle died on scene.
Officer have blocked the roads while an investigation is underway.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company