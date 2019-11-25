Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers responded to a car accident on Menaul and Carlisle Monday evening.
According to officers, one of the drivers left the scene of the accident walking westbound on Menaul.
He was struck by another vehicle while walking in the street.
The subject was transported to UNM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
APD is asking people to avoid the intersection.
