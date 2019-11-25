Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead

Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead

Justine Lopez
Created: November 25, 2019 09:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers responded to a car accident on Menaul and Carlisle Monday evening.

According to officers, one of the drivers left the scene of the accident walking westbound on Menaul.

Advertisement

He was struck by another vehicle while walking in the street.

The subject was transported to UNM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD is asking people to avoid the intersection.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
Advertisement


Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season