Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque

Joy Wang
Created: January 09, 2020 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that there were 37 non-fatal accidental shootings reported in the city in 2019, more than double the number in 2018. 

Most of the cases involve people accidentally shooting themselves or someone else while cleaning or unloading their gun.

Advertisement

Officer Ken Treece, who is also a firearm instructor and gunsmith with APD, said people should be aware of four rules to avoid being involved in an accidental shooting.

“All guns are always loaded. If you're treating the gun like it's loaded, even if you know it's empty, that's going to go a long ways to keep it from hurting somebody or yourself,” he said.

Treece added that people shouldn’t let their gun’s muzzle cover something they are not willing to destroy-- like their hand.

“If you follow the first two, you're good go,” Treece said. “It's going to be almost impossible to hurt you or somebody else, unless you intend to do that.”

Treece said people need to use caution when handling the trigger.

“If your finger's off the trigger, the gun's not going to go off,’ he said.

Finally, Treece warns that people need to know what’s behind their target.

“That's a shooting that's absolutely avoidable,” he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Police investigate 2nd homicide in ABQ of 2020
Police investigate 2nd homicide in ABQ of 2020
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Advertisement


Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque
Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Man on house arrest does jail time for using medical marijuana
Man on house arrest does jail time for using medical marijuana
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on first year in office
Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on first year in office
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor