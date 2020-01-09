Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that there were 37 non-fatal accidental shootings reported in the city in 2019, more than double the number in 2018.
Most of the cases involve people accidentally shooting themselves or someone else while cleaning or unloading their gun.
Officer Ken Treece, who is also a firearm instructor and gunsmith with APD, said people should be aware of four rules to avoid being involved in an accidental shooting.
“All guns are always loaded. If you're treating the gun like it's loaded, even if you know it's empty, that's going to go a long ways to keep it from hurting somebody or yourself,” he said.
Treece added that people shouldn’t let their gun’s muzzle cover something they are not willing to destroy-- like their hand.
“If you follow the first two, you're good go,” Treece said. “It's going to be almost impossible to hurt you or somebody else, unless you intend to do that.”
Treece said people need to use caution when handling the trigger.
“If your finger's off the trigger, the gun's not going to go off,’ he said.
Finally, Treece warns that people need to know what’s behind their target.
“That's a shooting that's absolutely avoidable,” he said.
