Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque

Treece added that people shouldn’t let their gun’s muzzle cover something they are not willing to destroy-- like their hand.

“If you follow the first two, you're good go,” Treece said. “It's going to be almost impossible to hurt you or somebody else, unless you intend to do that.”

Treece said people need to use caution when handling the trigger.

“If your finger's off the trigger, the gun's not going to go off,’ he said.

Finally, Treece warns that people need to know what’s behind their target.

“That's a shooting that's absolutely avoidable,” he said.