Accountability report lags on campaign finance reporting

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2019 09:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico election regulators have not completed a required spot check for campaign-finance compliance since the 2016 election cycle, amid escalating private spending on elections and a shifting enforcement landscape.
    
The Secretary of State's Office is responsible for reviewing a random sampling of filings by candidates and political committees to ensure accountability.
    
Agency spokesman Alex Curtas indicates that a review for the 2018 election cycle is under way. On Tuesday, the State Canvassing Board prepared to certify results of this year’s Nov. 5 election.
    
The 2016 review of 106 randomly selected candidates and political committees found an unregistered nonprofit that contributed to the campaign of the Republican House speaker, a prohibited gun raffle by the Republican Party and improper campaign spending on compression shorts and a chiropractor.

