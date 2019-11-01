Accusations of racism fly in ABQ city council race | KOB 4
Accusations of racism fly in ABQ city council race

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 01, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: November 01, 2019 09:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Election Day is Nov. 5, and one race in Albuquerque is generating some buzz.

Zackary Quintero is one of six candidates vying for the District Two City Council seat. Councilor Isaac Benton is also running to remain in that seat. 

Quintero is calling out the people behind a new mailer, saying they've crossed a line. The front of the mailer shows Zackery Quintero's face photoshopped onto someone else’s body. It reads “Zack Quintero didn’t invent Christmas enchiladas.”

“This is a strong, strong message against our campaign because of race, our heritage, our culture, not because of our ideas and policies,” said Quintero.

It’s the second mailer of its kind sent out, the first being his face as an astronaut, but he said this one went too far.

“My family has been targeted for speaking Spanish, for having a different skin color and being paid less simply because of their culture, and this flat out offensive,” said Quintero.

Others are chiming in, like Ralph Arellanes the chairman of the Hispano Rountable of New Mexico. 

“This kind of mailer has no place in New Mexico politics, it’s a complete misrepresentation of a man,” said Arellanas.

So what's really behind it? The mailers were sent out by Progressive ABQ, a political action committee (PAC) supporting the re-election of  Benton.

Former state Rep. Stephanie Maez is the chairperson of PAC. She said the ad has nothing to do with race.

“As a matter of fact, I find it offensive that they are even alleging that,” said Maez. “As a Hispanic woman, native New Mexican, I’ve spent my whole like championing issues that impact our communities our Hispanic communities for him to say that I find it offensive.”

She said they discovered some inconsistencies with Quintana's resume that they were trying to bring to light.

“Really it was to draw a parallel,” she said. “The first one you saw the astronaut the second one you saw the chef, and both of those images are obviously fictionalized images, much in the way we’re drawing the parallel and distinction that Zack's resume has been fictionalized. He's been lying to voters.”

Quintero said his resume is accurate and people are more than welcome to check for themselves.

Here’s the list of candidates who are running for the Albuquerque City Council in District 2:

Zackary Quintero

Isaac Benton

Connie Vigil

Joseph Griego 

Robert Raymond Blanquera Nelson 

Steve Baca 


