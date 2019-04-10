Accused cop killer testifies at his own trial

During his testimony, Lymon denied knowing Savannah Garcia, the state's key witness.

Garcia testified that she was on the back of the motorcycle when Lymon shot officer Webster.

Before the judge sent jurors home for the day, the defense asked for a mistrial due to statements a prosecutor made in front of the jury.

The judge is expected to make a ruling Thursday morning.

Attorney General Hector Balderas released a statement after prosecutors asked for a mistrial.

The statement reads, "My prosecutors have a duty on behalf of Officer Webster and his loved ones to confront the defendant and get truth. We oppose the defense's motion and request the case be submitted to the jury."